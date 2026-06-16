Jaspal Rana’s Mother Passes Away Days After Shooting Legend’s Death

The Indian sporting community has been struck by another tragedy after the mother of legendary shooter and coach Jaspal Rana passed away just days after her son’s death. The loss has deepened the grief surrounding the Rana family, which has been mourning the sudden demise of one of India’s greatest shooting icons.

Jaspal Rana, a former Asian Games champion and one of India’s most celebrated shooters, died at the age of 49 following his return from the ISSF World Cup in Munich. His death sent shockwaves through the sporting fraternity, with athletes, coaches, and political leaders paying tribute to his immense contributions to Indian shooting.

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According to reports, Rana’s mother had been deeply affected by the sudden loss of her son. The family had been coping with an outpouring of condolences and tributes when news of her passing emerged, adding to the emotional burden faced by relatives and close associates.

Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy as both a champion shooter and an acclaimed coach. He won multiple medals for India at international events and played a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of shooters, including Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker. His coaching contributions helped strengthen India’s position in world shooting.

The back-to-back losses have left the shooting fraternity in mourning. Tributes continue to pour in for the Rana family as the sports community remembers Jaspal Rana’s achievements and offers support during an extraordinarily difficult period.