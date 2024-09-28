Jannik Sinner Doping Case: WADA Appeals To CAS Seeking 2-Year Ban For Italian Tennis Star

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of Italian tennis player, Jannik Sinner, who twice tested positive for clostebol, a prohibited substance, in March 2024.

"It is WADA’s view that the finding of “no fault or negligence” was not correct under the applicable rules.

"WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. WADA is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance," WADA stated.

Sinner however, was "disappointed and surprised" by the WADA's appeal despite being cleared of any wrongdoing last month.

"We cannot control everything. Obviously I’m very disappointed and also surprised. We had three hearings. All three hearings came out very positively for me.

"Maybe they just want to make sure that everything is in the right position. Yeah, I’m just surprised that they appealed," the 23-year-old.

The 23-year-old Sinner, who recently won the US Open for his second Grand Slam title and is currently in action in Beijing, has denied doping.