Jamnabai Narsee Reach U-8 Final After Thrilling Tie-Breaker; Campion Advance Comfortably In Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament continued to produce thrilling encounters at the MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan (Turf), on Wednesday as the Boys Under-8 MSSA Cup Knockout stage featured a dramatic quarter-final and two exciting semi-final clashes.

Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu secured their place in the semi-finals after edging past Bombay Scottish School, Mahim in a tense quarter-final encounter. The match ended goalless at full time before Jamnabai Narsee held their nerve in the tie-breaker to claim a 3–2 victory. Sehraaj Sethi, Neymar Makhija and Aadit Dutt converted their penalties for Jamnabai Narsee, while Indrajit Kamat and Saransh Patrawala scored for Bombay Scottish.

In the first semi-final, Campion School ‘A’, Cooperage produced a solid performance to defeat Greenlawns High School, B.P. Road 2–0. Sarosh Bhesania and Hridaan Mehta scored the goals that secured Campion’s place in the final.

The second semi-final produced the most dramatic contest of the day as Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu faced St. Peter’s School, Mazgaon. After an evenly fought match finished 0–0 at full time, Jamnabai Narsee prevailed in a high-scoring tie-breaker, winning 4–3. Neymar Makhija, Heansh Parikh, Aadit Dutt and Viven Nayak converted their penalties for Jamnabai Narsee, while Usman Ansari, Nameer Parmar and Vihan Pawar scored for St. Peter’s.

With another tense shootout victory, Jamnabai Narsee advanced to the final, where they will face Campion School as the tournament moves closer to its decisive stage.

Brief Scores — March 11

Boys U-8 – MSSA Cup Knockout – MSSA Ground



Quarter-Final

Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu 0 (3)

bt Bombay Scottish, Mahim 0 (2) — via tie-breaker



Semi-Finals

Campion ‘A’, Cooperage 2 (S. Bhesania, H. Mehta)

bt Greenlawns, B.P. Road 0



Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu 0 (4)

bt St. Peter’s, Mazgaon 0 (3) — via tie-breaker