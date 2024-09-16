James Anderson In Radar To Earn ₹1.49 Crore For Short Stint In MLC 2025: Report

James Anderson | Credits: Twitter

Retired England seamer James Anderson is reportedly in line for a million-dollar contract with an unnamed Major Cricket League (MLC) franchise in the USA ahead of the third season of the edition. The Lancashire seamer could earn a jaw-dropping amount of ₹1.49 crore, according to a report by the BBC.

Read Also ENG vs WI: Retired James Anderson To Mentor England Bowlers For Remaining 2 Matches Of Test Series

Anderson last played a competitive match in the shortest format in 2014, which came during the T20 Blast 2014 for Lancashire. The right-arm seamer became a red-ball specialist following the 2015 World Cup and has retired after the first Test of the summer, having taken 704 scalps in 188 Tests.

According to the BBC, the 42-year-old could earn £135,000 for a brief stint in the United States as a franchise is reportedly exploring the opportunity. As far as the veteran Englishman's T20 numbers go, he has taken 41 scalps in 44 matches at 32.14 apiece.

James Anderson hints at his interest in franchise cricket:

Speaking on the Final Cricket word podcast early last month, Anderson said he wishes to go on for a few more years despite retiring from England duty and that franchise cricket is a route he could take.

"I feel there is something there, that I still want to play a little bit more. Things will become clearer as the rest of the year progresses. There’s two Test tours in the winter and I’m not sure I’ll be on them in this [mentor] role. I watch the Hundred and see the ball swinging around in the first 20 balls and I think: ‘I can do that, I can still do that.’ I don’t know if that is a viable option, to maybe see if I could do a job in white-ball cricket. Franchise cricket is something I’ve never done."