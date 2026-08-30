Jake Paul Dances With Neeraj Goyat, Shouts 'Vande Mataram' After Indian Boxer's Birmingham Victory | Video

Neeraj Goyat/X

Jake Paul was seen celebrating alongside Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat after Goyat secured a victory over Yessin Koulali. The American boxer joined Goyat inside the ring, with the duo dancing together as they celebrated the Indian fighter’s impressive win.

The moment quickly caught attention among fans, with Paul appearing to embrace the celebrations and share the spotlight with Goyat. The unexpected interaction between the two boxers added an entertaining moment to the post-fight scenes.

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Goyat later shared a video of the celebration on X, highlighting Paul’s chant of “Vande Mataram.” The Indian boxer wrote, “You know what's the deal when Jake Paul chants ‘Vande Mataram’,” while sharing the footage with his followers.

In the video, Paul could be seen saying “Vande Mataram” alongside Goyat, prompting a strong reaction from Indian fans on social media. The chant, which carries deep patriotic significance in India, made the celebration particularly memorable.

The interaction also showcased the growing connection between Goyat and Paul, with the two fighters sharing a light-hearted moment after the bout. While Goyat’s victory remained the main focus of the night, Paul joining him in the ring and chanting “Vande Mataram” quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations.