Jacob Bethell's Gold Chain Drops After Dismissal As Devdutt Padikkal Picks It Up During RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

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An unusual moment involving Jacob Bethell grabbed attention during the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur after the young batter accidentally dropped his gold chain on the field while getting dismissed.

The incident occurred during RCB’s run chase when KKR pacer Kartik Tyagi surprised Bethell with a sharp short-pitched delivery. Attempting a pull shot, the left-handed opener mistimed the ball, which struck his helmet before ballooning into a simple catch for the bowler. Amid the dismissal, Bethell unknowingly lost his gold chain near the pitch and walked back without noticing it.

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The forgotten accessory remained on the ground briefly before RCB batter Devdutt Padikkal spotted it and safely picked it up. Television cameras quickly captured the moment, and the clip soon went viral across social media, with fans amused by the bizarre incident during a high-pressure IPL encounter.

Despite the unusual distraction, RCB dominated the contest thanks to a sensational innings from Virat Kohli. The star batter smashed an unbeaten 105 off 60 deliveries, guiding Bengaluru to a comfortable six-wicket victory over KKR. His knock not only sealed an important win but also pushed RCB back to the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

The match also featured several memorable moments, including a fan breaching security to touch Kohli’s feet and spectacular fielding efforts from KKR players. However, Bethell’s dropped gold chain became one of the most talked-about talking points online, adding another unforgettable episode to an entertaining IPL 2026 season.