Jack Grealish Returns To Everton On Season-Long Loan From Manchester City For 2026/27 Premier League Campaign | Video | X / @NilSatisNews

London: England forward Jack Grealish signed with Everton from Manchester City on loan for the remainder of the 2026/27 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

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Grealish joins Everton for another loan season (after the 2025-26 season) from Manchester City, winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and UEFA Champions League title each under trophy-collecting manager Pep Guardiola.

Everton announced on Tuesday, "Jack Grealish has returned to Everton on loan from Manchester City for the remainder of the 2026/27 season. The 30-year-old forward - a serial trophy winner with City who has 39 England caps - quickly became a fans' favourite on Merseyside last term, enjoying an impressive first loan campaign with the Toffees."

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"Winning the August award for Premier League Player of the Month, Grealish went on make 20 league appearances for Everton, recording two goals and six assists, before a foot injury in February ended his season," added the club's statement.

After being declared fully fit for the new season following rehabilitation with the Blues medical team, Grealish joins David Moyes' men's squad as the sixth addition to the squad during the summer transfer window, after Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, Christian Nørgaard and Brennan Johnson.

Speaking to evertontv, Grealish said, "It feels so good. I'm so happy. I think I'm at my best at everything in life, not just football, when I feel loved. That has what the manager has given me, what my teammates have given me and especially what the fans have given me."

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"Every time I see an Everton fan, it is just pure love and the way they have welcomed me since that first game against Leeds, I will never forget that. It means a lot to me, and hopefully I have made a few Everton fans happy.

"I had a perfect time here for the first six months, then I stayed around after I got injured. I've been watching all the Everton games in pre-season and since the season started. Now I feel ready to go. I'm ready to start training tomorrow and prepare for the games," he continued.

A technically solid and experienced forward, Grealish has played 211 times in the Premier League across his career, having earned 39 appearances for England and winning of host of trophies after switching from Aston Villa to Manchester City in 2021.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)