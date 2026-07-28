'Jab We Met In London': Yuzvendra Chahal Reunites With Former RCB Teammate Chris Gayle; Shares Pics On Social Media

Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Star India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reunited with West Indies batting great Chris Gayle in London, with the former teammates sharing cheerful moments from their meeting on social media. The pictures quickly grabbed the attention of cricket fans, who were delighted to see the popular duo together once again.

Chahal shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned the post, "Jab we met in London," a playful reference to the iconic Bollywood film Jab We Met. The light-hearted caption added to the fun of the reunion and sparked nostalgic reactions from fans online.

The duo spent several memorable years together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gayle was one of the franchise's biggest match-winners with his explosive batting, while Chahal established himself as RCB's leading wicket-taker during his time with the team.

Beyond their on-field success, Chahal and Gayle were known for their entertaining friendship, regularly featuring in humorous videos, celebrations and social media content. Their camaraderie made them fan favourites and one of the most loved pairs in the RCB dressing room.

Although their cricketing journeys have taken different paths, the London reunion showed that their friendship remains intact. Fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages, celebrating the meeting and reminiscing about the unforgettable memories the two created together during their IPL days.