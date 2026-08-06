'Jab Tak Khelega Nahi...': Yashasvi Jaiswal Hilariously Recalls Rohit Sharma's Epic On-Field Advice Before SL Test Series

Yashasvi Jaiswal/Star Sports/Instagram/X

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal brought smiles to fans' faces with a witty social media post as India continued preparations for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Sharing pictures from an intense close-in fielding session, the young batter hilariously recalled one of former captain Rohit Sharma's most memorable on-field instructions, giving fans a nostalgic reminder of the duo's entertaining on-field chemistry.

Jaiswal captioned his Instagram post, "Because once a legend said, 'Jab tak khelega nahi, tab tak uthneka nahi,'" referring to Rohit's famous stump-mic outburst during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The line instantly went viral among cricket fans, many of whom remembered the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where Rohit was heard urging the youngster to stay low while fielding at silly point.

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The unforgettable moment came when Steve Smith was batting against Ravindra Jadeja and Jaiswal instinctively got up before the batter had played the ball. Rohit immediately shouted, "Gully cricket khel raha hai kya? Neeche baith ke rah, jab tak ball khelega nahi, uthne ka nahi!" The clip became one of the most talked-about stump-mic moments of the series, with fans praising Rohit's candid leadership style.

Jaiswal and Rohit have shared a close bond since the youngster's international debut. Both Mumbai cricketers, Jaiswal made his Test debut under Rohit's captaincy and has flourished into one of India's premier red-ball batters.

India are currently fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the opening Test in Galle, with Jaiswal expected to partner KL Rahul at the top of the order. While the youngster's latest Instagram post added a dose of humor to the build-up, it also reflected the lasting impact Rohit Sharma has had on his career, proving that some dressing-room lessons, and stump-mic one-liners, are never forgotten.