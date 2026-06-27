'Jab Australia Ki Baat Aati Hai': Harleen Deol Backs Captain Harmanpreet Kaur To Deliver In India's Must-Win Women's T20 WC Clash | VIDEO

India's 2025 World Cup winner Harleen Deol has backed captain Harmanpreet Kaur to put Australia to sword ahead of their crucial Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday. India's semi-final hopes hinge on the Women in Blue winning the game at Lord's on Sunday.

"Sabko pata hai unka record against Australia, and I am sure she also knows. She will also have that confidence going in. Agar sabse pehla plan Australia karti hai toh it would be against her," Harleen Deol said in an interaction with Star Sports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Harmanpreet enjoys a fine record against Australia, averaging 29.36 against the 6-time champions. Kaur scored a stunning half-century when India defeated Australia in the semi-final at DY Patil Stadium in their famous win in the ICC Women's World Cup.

For Harmanpreet Kaur's side, the qualification equation is simple -- defeat the tournament favourites, and a place in the last four will almost certainly be secured. India have put themselves in contention through a strong recovery after their opening setback against South Africa.

Consecutive victories over Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh have lifted the world No. 3 side to six points, while a healthy net run rate of +2.268 gives them an additional cushion should qualification scenarios become complicated.

More recently, however, the rivalry has become considerably more balanced. India knocked Australia out in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup before following it up with a T20I series victory on Australian soil earlier this year—results that have reinforced the belief that Harmanpreet Kaur's side can overcome the world's No. 1-ranked team when it matters.