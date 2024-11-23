'I've Got No Idea What's Going To Happen': Faf du Plessis On IPL Mega Auction

Pic Credit: Twitter

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis on Friday shared his thoughts on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, admitting he has no idea what to expect.

Faf has been a prominent player in the IPL, having represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), and RCB during his career. In 145 IPL matches, he has amassed 4,571 runs at an average of 35.99, with a strike rate of over 136, including 37 half-centuries. His highest score is 96.

Since taking over as RCB skipper in 2022, Faf has been a consistent performer, scoring 1,636 runs at an average of 38.05 and a strike rate of nearly 147.

He has registered 15 fifties in 45 innings, with a top score of 96.

In the last season, he contributed significantly to RCB's playoff qualification after a poor start to the tournament. He scored 438 runs at an average of 29.20 and a strike rate of 161.62, hitting four half-centuries, with a best score of 64.

Despite his contributions, the Bengaluru-based franchise did not retain him ahead of the 2025 season of the lucrative tournament.

In October, RCB announced the retention of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction, scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to ANI, Faf du Plessis expressed excitement about the auction, stating, "You never know with auctions. You never know what's going to happen, so everyone is excited to see what happens on November 24. I've got no idea what's going to happen, so I'll be looking."

In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a top-four finish, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing with 14 points. Their campaign ended in the playoffs after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The IPL 2025 mega-auction will span two days, taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.