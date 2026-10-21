'I've Been Manifesting This Medal': Pallavi Kaluvehalli And Alphia James Script History With India's First-Ever Wheelchair Badminton Medal At Asian Para Games

Pallavi Kaluvehalli/Alphia James/Instagram

Alphia James and Pallavi Kaluvehalli scripted history at the Asian Para Games 2026 by winning India's first-ever wheelchair badminton medal at the continental multi-sport event. Their bronze medal marked a landmark achievement for Indian para badminton, highlighting the duo's determination, resilience and years of hard work. The historic podium finish also opened a new chapter for wheelchair badminton in the country.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pallavi Kaluvehalli described the achievement as an emotional and proud moment, revealing how much the medal meant to her after years of preparation and perseverance. The Indian shuttler said that winning a medal had been a long-standing dream and that the result made her efforts worthwhile.

“It’s a very emotional and proud moment for me. Winning a medal makes all my hard work feel worthwhile. I’ve been manifesting this medal for so long,” Pallavi said.

For Alphia James, the bronze medal carried special significance as she achieved the feat during her maiden appearance at the Asian Para Games. Beyond the personal milestone, the achievement represented a historic breakthrough for Indian wheelchair badminton, making the moment even more memorable for the athlete.

“Winning a bronze medal for India at my first Asian Para Games was one of the proudest and most emotional moments of my life. But this medal means so much more to me because it is history for Indian wheelchair badminton. To the best of my knowledge, no Indian wheelchair badminton player had won an Asian Para Games medal before,” Alphia told The Free Press Journal.

Alphia explained that representing India at a prestigious international competition was already a dream come true. However, standing on the podium with a medal for her country made the experience even more special. While she admitted that every athlete aspires to win gold, she remained proud of the historic achievement.

“Wearing the India jersey and representing my country on such a prestigious stage was already a dream come true. Standing on the podium with a medal for my nation made it even more special,” she said.

The Indian para-athlete acknowledged that there was some disappointment at missing out on gold but emphasised that creating history for the country outweighed that feeling. She viewed the bronze as an opportunity to inspire others and establish a stronger foundation for wheelchair badminton in India.

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“Of course, every athlete dreams of winning gold, and there was a little disappointment too. But beyond that, I feel incredibly proud that I could create history and open a new chapter for Indian wheelchair badminton,” Alphia added.

Reflecting on the significance of the medal, Alphia said it represented years of sacrifices, struggles and the determination to keep going despite life's unexpected challenges. She believes the achievement is only the beginning of a bigger journey for Indian wheelchair badminton. “For me, this is not just a bronze medal. It’s history, it’s hope, and it’s proof that no matter how difficult the journey is, we can still achieve something extraordinary for our country. And this is only the beginning,” she said.