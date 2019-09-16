Ivan Fernandes strikes in Kalina Rangers win

Mumbai: Kalina Rangers produced a super fighting display and made a positive winning start as they snatched a tight 1-0 win against Egyptian Boys in a first round match of the 18th edition of the Kalina Football League, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina on Sunday.

After the teams failed to find the net in the first half, Rangers hit the target in the second session through their young promising striker Ivan Fernandes to seal the win and pocket all the three points.

In the first match, Air India Colony started with a bang as they overcame FC Kolovery – Z3 by a thumping 4-0 margin. Dominating play from the start Air India scored through Kishan Singh, Shameer Swamy, Deepak Apte and Sheldon Fernandes, all contributing with a goal each.