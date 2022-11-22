e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's too cold': Fans complain of icy air blast Al Bayt Stadium during FIFA World Cup match

'It's too cold': Fans complain of icy air blast Al Bayt Stadium during FIFA World Cup match

Qatar built seven air-conditioned stadiums for the World Cup to fight the desert heat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Fans watching the FIFA World Cup 2002 in Qatar have complained that the stadiums are too cold due to the air conditioning installed around the grounds.

Qatar built seven air-conditioned stadiums for the World Cup to fight the desert heat.

But after the opening game between the host nation and Ecuador, some supporters complained of being cold.

Temperatures at the Al Bayt Stadium peaked at 23 degree Celsius.

The hi-tech air conditioning units are designed to keep temperatures in the stand around 20C, regardless of what the weather is like.

However Mario Sanchez, a 33-year-old US fan, who knows all about wintery conditions living in Chicago, did feel the cold.

He told AP News: “It actually feels kind of cold tonight but that’s because it’s really windy.”

Qatar lost the match 2-0 on a night when the outside temperature peaked at 23 degrees Celsius (74 degrees Fahrenheit).

Read Also
Ecuador's Enner Valencia scores first goal of 2022 FIFA World Cup against hosts Qatar
article-image

The World Cup is being held in the winter months instead of the traditional June-July window after organisers moved it in 2015, five years after Qatar won the hosting rights, over concerns about how fans and players would fare under the country’s searing summer heat.

RECENT STORIES

On camera: Argentina, Brazil football fans break into massive brawl in Kerala after Lionel Messi &...

On camera: Argentina, Brazil football fans break into massive brawl in Kerala after Lionel Messi &...

Portugal great Luis Figo makes big statement after Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in FIFA...

Portugal great Luis Figo makes big statement after Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in FIFA...

'Unbelievable': Netizens react after Lionel Messi's Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia in FIFA World...

'Unbelievable': Netizens react after Lionel Messi's Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia in FIFA World...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in opener

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi's Argentina suffer shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in opener

Lionel Messi scores his 7th World Cup goal for Argentina in opener against Saudi Arabia, watch

Lionel Messi scores his 7th World Cup goal for Argentina in opener against Saudi Arabia, watch