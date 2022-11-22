'It's too cold': Fans complain of icy air blast Al Bayt Stadium during FIFA World Cup match

Fans watching the FIFA World Cup 2002 in Qatar have complained that the stadiums are too cold due to the air conditioning installed around the grounds.

Qatar built seven air-conditioned stadiums for the World Cup to fight the desert heat.

But after the opening game between the host nation and Ecuador, some supporters complained of being cold.

Temperatures at the Al Bayt Stadium peaked at 23 degree Celsius.

The hi-tech air conditioning units are designed to keep temperatures in the stand around 20C, regardless of what the weather is like.

However Mario Sanchez, a 33-year-old US fan, who knows all about wintery conditions living in Chicago, did feel the cold.

He told AP News: “It actually feels kind of cold tonight but that’s because it’s really windy.”

The World Cup is being held in the winter months instead of the traditional June-July window after organisers moved it in 2015, five years after Qatar won the hosting rights, over concerns about how fans and players would fare under the country’s searing summer heat.