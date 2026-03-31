'It's The Best I've Ever Experienced!': Kevin Pietersen Lauds Mumbai's Air Quality As AQI Drops To 21

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Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has sparked widespread discussion after praising Mumbai’s air quality in a post on X. Sharing his experience, Pietersen wrote, "The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It’s the best I’ve ever experienced! Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality."

His remarks come at a time when Mumbai has witnessed a noticeable improvement in air quality. According to recent reports, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to as low as 21 in some areas, placing it firmly in the “good” category, an uncommon sight for a major metropolitan city in India.

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The improvement has left many Mumbaikars pleasantly surprised, with residents and social media users expressing relief and appreciation. Over the past few years, Mumbai has frequently grappled with fluctuating air quality, often ranging between “moderate” and “poor” levels depending on weather and pollution sources.

Pietersen’s post has added a global spotlight to Mumbai’s cleaner air phase, with many hoping the city can sustain these levels in the long run. While the improvement is being celebrated, environmentalists continue to stress the need for consistent policy measures to ensure that such clean air days become the norm rather than an exception.

Pietersen hits back at backlash received from fans

Kevin Pietersen has strongly responded to a social media user after facing criticism for praising Mumbai’s air quality. Pietersen, who had earlier lauded the city’s improved Air Quality Index (AQI), was accused by a user of being paid to post positive remarks. Responding sharply on X, he wrote, “You think I get paid to post about air quality? Are you f*****g mad?! When I notice something and it really stands out and it means something to me, I’ll tweet it! Plus - that number is incorrect. It’s around 40 today which is fantastic!”

His response quickly gained traction online, with many users backing the former cricketer for calling out the accusation. Pietersen clarified that his earlier praise was based on personal observation rather than any endorsement, reiterating that Mumbai’s air quality was still significantly improved even if the AQI figure had slightly changed.

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The incident highlights how public figures often face scrutiny on social media, even for seemingly positive remarks. Pietersen’s blunt reply, however, made it clear that he stands by his views, emphasizing authenticity over online criticism.