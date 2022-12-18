'It's rigged for Lionel Messi': Netizens slam penalty decision for Argentina vs France during FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Netizens were left fuming after Argentina were awarded another penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on Sunday.
Argentina were awarded the penalty after Angel di Maria was brought down in the 21st minute by Ousmane Dembele, who had put his arm on his opponent from behind.
Messi slotted the ball into the bottom right as Hugo Lloris dived the wrong way.
Fans questioned the referee's call and asking the question that why was VAR (Video Assistant Referee) was not involved in that decision.
Here a few reactions
