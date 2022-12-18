e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It's rigged for Lionel Messi': Netizens slam penalty decision for Argentina vs France during FIFA World Cup 2022 final

'It's rigged for Lionel Messi': Netizens slam penalty decision for Argentina vs France during FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Messi scored the penalty in the 24th minute to put Argentina 1-0 up

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Netizens were left fuming after Argentina were awarded another penalty during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on Sunday.

Argentina were awarded the penalty after Angel di Maria was brought down in the 21st minute by Ousmane Dembele, who had put his arm on his opponent from behind.

Messi slotted the ball into the bottom right as Hugo Lloris dived the wrong way.

Fans questioned the referee's call and asking the question that why was VAR (Video Assistant Referee) was not involved in that decision.

Here a few reactions

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ARGENTINA vs FRANCE FIFA World Cup Final 2022 Score and Updates: Argentina's relentless attack...

ARGENTINA vs FRANCE FIFA World Cup Final 2022 Score and Updates: Argentina's relentless attack...

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to put Argentina 1-0 up against France in FIFA World Cup...

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores cool penalty to put Argentina 1-0 up against France in FIFA World Cup...

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba spotted at Lusail Stadium ahead of...

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba spotted at Lusail Stadium ahead of...

FIFA World Cup 2022: From playing for a £1.75 plastic trophy to trying to emulate Pele, Kylian...

FIFA World Cup 2022: From playing for a £1.75 plastic trophy to trying to emulate Pele, Kylian...

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Once referred to as 'water carrier', Didier Deschamps is on the cusp of...

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Once referred to as 'water carrier', Didier Deschamps is on the cusp of...