'It's Probably For My Birthday': Novak Djokovic's Witty Remark Draws Laughs As Journalist's Phone Rings Amid French Open 2026 Presser | Video

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Novak Djokovic brought humour and ease to a French Open 2026 pre-tournament press conference after an unexpected interruption from a ringing mobile phone mid-session. The moment occurred just as the Serbian star was answering a journalist’s question, briefly pausing the formal proceedings.

Instead of reacting with irritation, Djokovic turned the situation into a light-hearted exchange that left the room laughing. As the phone continued to ring in the middle of his answer, Djokovic smiled and addressed the interruption directly, saying: “I can answer that if you want. It’s probably for my birthday. Someone’s calling.” The comment triggered laughter across the press room, with journalists and officials amused by his timing and spontaneity.

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What made the remark even more fitting was the fact that Djokovic had celebrated his birthday on May 22, adding a personal touch to his playful response. Djokovic, one of the most successful players in tennis history, is preparing for another campaign at Roland Garros, where expectations remain high as he continues to chase major titles even in the later stages of his career.

While his focus remains firmly on competition, the press conference moment highlighted his ability to balance seriousness with humour, a trait that has followed him throughout his career on the ATP Tour.

As the French Open 2026 approaches, Djokovic continues to be in the spotlight, not only for his tennis ambitions but also for his personality that keeps fans and media engaged off the court as well.