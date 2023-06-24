 It’s Misal-Pav Spice For West Indies Tour With Six Players From Maharashtra Called Up To National Squad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIt’s Misal-Pav Spice For West Indies Tour With Six Players From Maharashtra Called Up To National Squad

It’s Misal-Pav Spice For West Indies Tour With Six Players From Maharashtra Called Up To National Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, announced the squad for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies starting 12 July.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

The Indian Test and ODI teams announced by the BCCI for the tour of West Indies have a distinctive Maharashtra flavor, with about six players from Mumbai and one from Pune featuring in the Test squad. Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma, newly reinstated vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shardul Thakur are the players from Maharashtra in the Test squad.

Marathi dominance in Indian squad

The ODI team will have five players from Maharashtra, including Rohit, Gaikwad, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Thakur. So, putting the Test and ODI squads together, there are a total of six players from Maharashtra in the Indian squads that have been named.

The fast-rising Ruturaj Gaikwad has been knocking at the door of the Indian team for the last couple of years with some scintillating performances in the IPL.

After making his T20I debut in July 2021 against Sri Lanka and his ODI debut in October 2022 against South Africa, the circle is now complete for Gaikwad, as he is all set to make his Test debut perhaps as well.

The 21-year-old Yashaswi Jaiswal has also made it to the Test squad, riding on his swashbuckling opening knocks for the Rajasthan Royals that have made everyone sit up and take notice of him. Jaiswal is seen by many in Indian cricket circles as a serious long-term prospect for the country.

It is Misal-Pav flavour for WI
With Cheteshwar Pujara being dropped from the squad and Umesh Yadav omitted as well, Indian cricket is seeing the beginning of a transition with the old guard paving the way for the young.

The grooming of youngsters has well and truly begun, as India embarks on the 2023–2025 World Test Championship cycle. After two failed attempts to clinch the WTC title, having lost to New Zealand and Australia in the 2021 and 2023 finals, respectively, the cricketing powers are finally signaling a shift towards a new-look Test team by 2025.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'Why Has He Been Made The Scapegoat': Sunil Gavaskar Lays Into BCCI Selectors Over Pujara Drop

'Why Has He Been Made The Scapegoat': Sunil Gavaskar Lays Into BCCI Selectors Over Pujara Drop

Midfield Maestro Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi At Inter Miami, Jordi Alba Likely To Follow

Midfield Maestro Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi At Inter Miami, Jordi Alba Likely To Follow

It’s Misal-Pav Spice For West Indies Tour With Six Players From Maharashtra Called Up To National...

It’s Misal-Pav Spice For West Indies Tour With Six Players From Maharashtra Called Up To National...

'Black Day For Wrestling': Yogeshwar Dutt Blasts IOA's Ad-Hoc Panel For Allowing One-Bout Trial For...

'Black Day For Wrestling': Yogeshwar Dutt Blasts IOA's Ad-Hoc Panel For Allowing One-Bout Trial For...

Meet The New Faces In Team India's Test Squad For West Indies Tour

Meet The New Faces In Team India's Test Squad For West Indies Tour