'It's Insane': Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Viral Lamine Yamal Baby Photo Ahead Of FIFA WC Final | Video

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Lionel Messi has finally reacted to the viral photograph of him holding a baby Lamine Yamal nearly two decades ago, describing the incredible story as “insane” ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain. The image has gone viral once again as the two football stars prepare to meet on opposite sides in the biggest match of the tournament.

The photograph was taken in 2007 during a charity photoshoot at Barcelona's Camp Nou. Messi, then a 20-year-old rising star, was pictured bathing and holding baby Yamal. Nearly 19 years later, the infant has grown into one of football's brightest stars and is now set to face Messi in the World Cup final.

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Messi was asked about the iconic photograph and the extraordinary turn of events surrounding it. The Argentina captain reportedly admitted that the entire situation was “insane”, highlighting the unbelievable coincidence of meeting Yamal as a baby and now facing him in a World Cup final.

The photograph first gained widespread attention in 2024 after Yamal's father shared it on social media. It was later confirmed as authentic, with photographer Joan Monfort revealing that Yamal's family had been involved in the charity event. At the time, nobody could have imagined that the baby in the picture would one day become a Barcelona star and a World Cup finalist.

Now, Messi and Yamal will meet on opposite sides in the 2026 World Cup final. Messi, 39, is chasing another historic triumph with Argentina, while 19-year-old Yamal is looking to create his own legacy on football's biggest stage. What began as a random charity photoshoot has now become one of the most unbelievable stories in football, with Messi holding Yamal as a baby and facing him nearly two decades later in a World Cup final.