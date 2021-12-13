IT’S GOLD: Paris Saint-Germain wear special kit to celebrate Lionel Messi's record-breaking 7th Ballon d'Or triumph

Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday wore a special gold-tinted kit against Monaco to celebrate Lionel Messi’s record-breaking seventh Ballon d'Or win.

To celebrate the striker's achievement, PSG designed a limited edition kit that will consist of their traditional blue home strip with gold numbers and names.

The 34-year-old — who helped Argentina win the Copa America for the first time since 1993 in the summer — pipped Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to the award.

Lewandowski won the Champions League and scored 55 goals in 47 games in the 2019-20 campaign but lost out to Messi for the prestigious award.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:20 AM IST