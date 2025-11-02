'It's God's Plan, You Just...': Bumrah, SKY, Gambhir & Men's Squad Wish Good Luck To Women’s Team Before World Cup Final; Video

Image: BCCI/X

India’ men's cricket team who is currently touring Australia is rallying behind the women’s cricket team ahead of their historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The day November 2nd , 2025 marks a special day for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is looking to captain the team towards maiden World Cup glory after coming close twice before, in 2005 and 2017.

The X handle of BCCI posted a video in which th emen's team sent good wished to the women's team for the big day. India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, said, “On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best. Bring the cup home. All the very best.”

ODI Captain Shubman Gill, alongside Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, expressed their best wishes too. Gill simply said, “Wishing the women's team all the very best for the finals,” while Harshit added, “Bring the cup home.”

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah encouraged the women to “Give your best and everything else will take care of itself,” while pledging his support . The spin trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy also voiced their confidence and encouragement, with Varun urging, “I'm very sure that you guys will go on and get us the World Cup and Chak De India.”

Jitesh Sharma's message for Smriti Mandhana

Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma conveyed special good luck in Marathi to vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Arshdeep Singh, with characteristic flair, confidently declared, “The trophy is here only. You just have to pick it up. You don't have to bring the trophy home.” Meanwhile, Rinku Singh motivated the team by saying, “God's plan. Keep faith in it and win it.”

India and South Africa aim for historic win

India’s women aim to convert their resolve and hard work into history, inspiring a new chapter in Indian cricket. The team will look to fulfill its promise and bring the coveted trophy home for the first time, while South Africa aims to claim their maiden title in their debut World Cup final appearance.