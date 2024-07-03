'It's Coming Home': BCCI Confirms Team India's Departure After Being Stranded In Barbados 3 Days Following T20 WC 2024 Triumph

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed the departure of Team India players from Barbados after being stranded in the Islands country due to Hurricane Beryl.

After the T20 World Cup 2024 win against South Africa, Indian players were held up in the room for over three days as the island nation was hit by Hurricane Beryl, causing significant travel disruptions. India players were not allowed to leave the room due to safety concerns and severe weather conditions.

BCCI took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and confirmed Indian players departure from Hurricane Beryl-hit Barbados with a tweet, "It's coming home."

As per the reports, the BCCI arranged chartered flights for Team India players to fly the players out of Barbados, which has been severely affected by the Hurricane Beryl. Moreover, the Indian media too will be too flown back alongside the Men in Blue on the chartered flights. The arrangements were done by the BCCI to ensure the safety return of Indians players and the Indian media.

Special thanks to @JayShah for taking the initiative and ‘rescuing’ stranded Indian media in Barbados. As a gesture, the 20-odd media contingent have been offered to fly out with the Indian team on the special chartered flight from Barbados to Delhi!

The special flight will take… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 3, 2024

Team India players are expected to land in Delhi early morning hours on Thursday and will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day. Indian players were land in India's capital city on June 2 (Tuesday) and straightaway head to meet with the Narendra Modi. However, the players meeting with the Prime Minister has been delayed as they were stranded in Barbados for three days due to Hurricane.

India bring home T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years

After 17 long years, Team India finally bringing back prestigious T20 World Cup trophy to the country. Their previous T20 World Cup victory came in the inaugural edition of the tournament under the dynamic leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007, defeating Pakistan in the Final.

Team India players held a roadshow with the T20 World Cup trophy on the streets of Mumbai and a huge number of gathered to celebrate and cheers for their heroes of maiden T20 World Cup triumph for the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, Team India had a incredible campaign as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. With the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph against South Africa, India extended their winning streak to eight matches in the tournament. The Men in Blue were the only to remain undefeated throughout the showpiece event.