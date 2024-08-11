 ‘It’s An Honour To Watch You’: US President Joe Biden Dials Swim Legend Katie Ledecky To Give Her Medal Of Freedom; VIDEO
With five Olympic medals at the Paris Games 2024, the 27-year-old's total Olympic medal count has now reached 14, making her the joint-most decorated female swimmer in the history of the Olympics.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

The United States Of America (USA) president Joe Biden dailled the country's swimming legend Katie Ledecky following her impressive run at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ledecky clinched two gold medals in the women's 1500m and 800m freestyle, a silver in 4x200m women's relay and a bronze medal in the women's 400m. With five Olympic medals at the Paris Games 2024, the 27-year-old's total Olympic medal count has now reached 14, making her the joint-most decorated female swimmer in the history of the Olympics.

Following her historic achievement at the Olympics, Katie Ledecky received a phone call from the US President Joe Biden, who congratulated the swimming legend for being the most decorated Olympic female swimmer from the country.

In a video posted by the posted X handle (formerly Twitter) of POTUS, Biden lauded Katie Ledecky for her achievements and informed her that the Medal of Freedom will be bestowed upon her.

"God, I’m so damn proud of you. I can take no credit except for being smart enough to give you the Medal of Freedom." The US President said.

"You are incredible. You make us so damn proud, Katie. I really mean it,” . It’s an honor to watch you. It really is.” Joe Biden added.

After winning the gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle swimming, Katie Ledecky made history by not only winning four consecutive medals in a single event (having previously won in 2012, 2016, 2020, and 2021) but also equaled the record for the most gold medals won by a female swimmer at the Olympics.

