'It's A Girl': USA Swimmer Ryan Murphy's Wife Informs Him Through Placard After Bronze Medal Win At Paris Olympics; VIDEO

Ryan Murphy was greeting his fans before medal ceremony when he spotted his wife in the crowd with a sign reading - "Ryan It's A Girl".

American swimming star Ryan Murphy had double cause for celebration on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics where he clinched the bronze medal and then got to know about the gender of his upcoming child in the most unexpected way possible.

Murphy was greeting his fans before medal ceremony after he finished third in the men's 100m backstroke final. While going around the venue, Murphy spotted his wife who held up a white placard which read - "Ryan It's A Girl".

The moment was captured by several fans on their mobile phones. A video posted by one of the spectators has gone viral on social media.

“That’s a great way to find out. That really lit me up and brought this night to a whole other level. It’s really exciting to learn that I’m going to be a girl dad," Murphy told reporters after the medal ceremony.

29-year-old Murphy is an Olympic legend with 7 medals to his name till date - 5 individual titles and back-to-back wins in the 4x100-meter medley, first alongside Michael Phelps in Rio 2016 and then in a team that included Caeleb Dressel in Tokyo 2021.

Murphy took up swimming as a young kid after his family moved from Chicago to Jacksonville, Florida. Murphy's siblings started swimming before him which is why he wanted to take up the sport to compete with them.

“I was just the young kid running around with my life vest on, chomping at the bit so I could play with my older siblings,” he said before the Games.