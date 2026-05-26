'Itni Der Kohli Ki Batting Nahi Dekhi': Netizens Fume At Mid-Innings Light Show In Dharamshala During Qualifier 1

The mid-innings light show during Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala became a major talking point among cricket fans on social media. While the display was introduced to enhance the stadium atmosphere, many viewers criticised the timing and length of the entertainment segment during a high-pressure playoff match.

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Fans criticise timing of light show

The show began with a violin duo playing tracks, followed by a light show and fireworks in a grand spectacle between innings. While the visuals were stunnings, the show lasted for nearly half an hour, with all playoff teams and the IPL trophy also displayed with lasers.

A section of viewers online felt the break lasted longer than expected and took attention away from the cricket itself. Supporters felt players spend an entire innings building rhythm, and a long interruption could impact the flow of the contest.

One user commented that the light show was longer than Kohli's innings on the day.

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Several users pointed out environmental concerns and claimed that such displays could increase pollution levels around the venue. While these reactions largely reflected fan opinions online, the discussion quickly gained attention across social media platforms.

Apart from pollution concerns, fans also debated whether the long interruption could affect playing conditions. Some viewers suggested that the delay between innings may alter factors such as dew formation.

Not everyone reacted negatively to the show. Some supporters enjoyed the visuals and praised the effort to create a memorable stadium experience.

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A blistering knock from Rajat Patidar, backed by crucial contributions from Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Krunal Pandya, powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a mammoth 254/5 against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Patidar led the charge with a sensational 93 off just 33 deliveries, while Kohli chipped in with 43, Padikkal scored a brisk 30, and Venkatesh Iyer added 19, laying the foundation for RCB's explosive finish.