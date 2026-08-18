 'Itna Tez Chalate Ho Gaadi Yaar': Rohit Sharma Scolds Person For Driving Fast During Recent Fan Interaction | Video
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'Itna Tez Chalate Ho Gaadi Yaar': Rohit Sharma Scolds Person For Driving Fast During Recent Fan Interaction | Video

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a candid interaction with a fan, where he appeared to scold someone over fast driving. Rohit was heard saying, “Itna tez chalate ho gaadi yaar,” before giving an autograph to a fan. The exact context of the exchange remains unclear, but the light-hearted moment has caught the attention of cricket fans online.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
'Itna Tez Chalate Ho Gaadi Yaar': Rohit Sharma Scolds Person For Driving Fast During Recent Fan Interaction | Video
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Former India captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a light-hearted exchange with someone before stopping to give an autograph to a fan. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Rohit can be heard saying, “Itna tez chalate ho gaadi yaar”, appearing to comment on the person’s driving.

The exact context of the interaction is unclear, but Rohit’s remark suggests that the person may have been driving at a high speed. The Indian batting star appeared to take the moment in good humour before turning his attention towards the fan waiting for his autograph.

The brief interaction has caught the attention of cricket fans, with many enjoying Rohit’s candid and conversational style. Rather than simply acknowledging the fan, the former India skipper’s spontaneous comment added a humorous touch to the encounter.

Rohit is known for his relaxed personality and often provides entertaining moments during interactions away from the cricket field. The latest clip offered another glimpse of that side of the 39-year-old, who continues to enjoy a huge following among Indian cricket fans.

For the fan who received the autograph, the encounter became even more memorable thanks to Rohit’s unexpected “gaadi” comment. The video has since sparked reactions online, with fans enjoying the former captain’s trademark casual demeanour.

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