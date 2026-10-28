Italia T10 League: James Anderson Joins Napoli Knights As Captain & Co-Owner, Set To Play Shorter Format At 44

Italia T10 League: James Anderson Joins Napoli Knights As Captain & Co-Owner, Set To Play In Shorter Format At 44 | X

Legendary England pacer Sir James Anderson has stepped into a new sporting role as he joined the upcoming Italia T10 League. The 44-year-old star English cricketer will feature in the shorter format as captain and also the co-owner of the Napoli Knights.

Lancashire Exit

The move comes after Lancashire decided not to renew his contract and end his 25-year-long association with the English county club.

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Teammate Luke Sutton

The Italia T10 League will run from November 18 to 29 at the Roma Cricket Ground, featuring six teams. Anderson will work alongside former Lancashire teammate Luke Sutton, who is also a co-owner of Napoli Knights. The tournament aims to promote cricket in Italy and provide opportunities for local cricketers to learn from the international stars.

International Career

James Anderson retired from international cricket in July 2024 after taking 704 wickets in 188 Test matches. He is one of the most successful fast bowlers in Test history.

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New Opportunity

His move to Italy gives him another opportunity to play the game while helping in the development of cricket in a country looking to strengthen its presence on the international stage.

Beyond leading the team on the field, James Anderson will now actively manage corporate and franchise affairs in this brand new venture.