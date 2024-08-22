'It Wasn’t Financial Decision': Paddler Archana Kamath Trades Table Tennis For Studies After Paris Olympics

Image: X

Archana Kamath represented India at the recent Paris Olympics in Women's table tennis event. However she has now decided to give up the sport and complete her studies in United States.

Speaking to Indian Express, Archana said, “If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics. Having been the recipient of extraordinary support, including financial, I can confidently say, that it wasn’t in any way a financial decision,”

Archana teamed up with Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra at the Paris Olympics and made history by helping India qualify for the quarter- final. It was the first time an Indian team qualified for the quarters of the Summer Games in the sport. The Indian team went down 1-3 in quarters and Archana was the only player to win the match for India.

Archana Has no regrets over choosing Studies

Archan's father while speaking to the publication said that the young paddler has no regrets over choosing education over sports. He said,

"Archana has always been academically oriented and all along her TT career has pursued her studies with graduation in Economics and has recently completed the requirements for a Master's degree in International Relations, Strategies, and Securities."

He added, "Having played table tennis with so much dedication and passion for more than 15 years which culminated in her representing our country at the Olympics, she felt it was time for her to pursue her other passion- full-time studies. She has taken this difficult step with absolutely no regrets and after having given her best for the sport and the country,"