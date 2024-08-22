 'It Wasn’t Financial Decision': Paddler Archana Kamath Trades Table Tennis For Studies After Paris Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It Wasn’t Financial Decision': Paddler Archana Kamath Trades Table Tennis For Studies After Paris Olympics

'It Wasn’t Financial Decision': Paddler Archana Kamath Trades Table Tennis For Studies After Paris Olympics

Archana teamed up with Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra at the Paris Olympics and made history by helping India qualify for the quarter-final

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Archana Kamath represented India at the recent Paris Olympics in Women's table tennis event. However she has now decided to give up the sport and complete her studies in United States.

Speaking to Indian Express, Archana said, “If I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only and only because of my passion for academics. Having been the recipient of extraordinary support, including financial, I can confidently say, that it wasn’t in any way a financial decision,”

Archana teamed up with Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra at the Paris Olympics and made history by helping India qualify for the quarter- final. It was the first time an Indian team qualified for the quarters of the Summer Games in the sport. The Indian team went down 1-3 in quarters and Archana was the only player to win the match for India.

Archana Has no regrets over choosing Studies

FPJ Shorts
RBI Eases FASTag And NCMC Payments With Auto-Replenishment Update
RBI Eases FASTag And NCMC Payments With Auto-Replenishment Update
Uttar Pradesh: 15 Lakh Women Apply For Constable Posts In Record Recruitment Drive; 12,000 To Be Selected
Uttar Pradesh: 15 Lakh Women Apply For Constable Posts In Record Recruitment Drive; 12,000 To Be Selected
VIDEO: YouTuber & Instagram Influencer Throws Money On Busy Road; Risks People's Life For Reels In Hyderabad
VIDEO: YouTuber & Instagram Influencer Throws Money On Busy Road; Risks People's Life For Reels In Hyderabad
Adil Hussain To Hansal Mehta: Bollywood React To Rishab Shetty's 'India Portrayed In Negative light' Remark After Kantara National Award Win
Adil Hussain To Hansal Mehta: Bollywood React To Rishab Shetty's 'India Portrayed In Negative light' Remark After Kantara National Award Win

Archan's father while speaking to the publication said that the young paddler has no regrets over choosing education over sports. He said,

"Archana has always been academically oriented and all along her TT career has pursued her studies with graduation in Economics and has recently completed the requirements for a Master's degree in International Relations, Strategies, and Securities."

He added, "Having played table tennis with so much dedication and passion for more than 15 years which culminated in her representing our country at the Olympics, she felt it was time for her to pursue her other passion- full-time studies. She has taken this difficult step with absolutely no regrets and after having given her best for the sport and the country,"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'It Wasn’t Financial Decision': Paddler Archana Kamath Trades Table Tennis For Studies After Paris...

'It Wasn’t Financial Decision': Paddler Archana Kamath Trades Table Tennis For Studies After Paris...

Manchester United Staff 'Forced To Dine Next To Toilets' As Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Cost-Cutting Measure...

Manchester United Staff 'Forced To Dine Next To Toilets' As Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Cost-Cutting Measure...

'Muscle Memory & Thirst For Win': Matthew Hayden On Rishabh Pant Being a Key Player For India During...

'Muscle Memory & Thirst For Win': Matthew Hayden On Rishabh Pant Being a Key Player For India During...

'Thank you SIUUUbscribers': Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts 'Golden Button' After Launching YouTube...

'Thank you SIUUUbscribers': Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts 'Golden Button' After Launching YouTube...

Team India To Tour England For 5-Test Series In June-July 2025 As ECB Announce Fixtures For Home...

Team India To Tour England For 5-Test Series In June-July 2025 As ECB Announce Fixtures For Home...