'It Was Truly An Emotional Moment For Me...': Nora Fatehi Pens Emotional Note After FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony Performance

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi recently shared an emotional note on Instagram after performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While the performance itself was a significant milestone in her career, it was what happened afterward that made the moment truly unforgettable for the actress and dancer.

Reflecting on her journey, Nora revealed that she has been performing for over a decade and has experienced many major achievements throughout her career. However, she shared that she had never before celebrated such a moment with all of her loved ones gathered in one place. The star admitted that she usually goes to work alone and returns home after performances without having family and friends there to witness her success firsthand.

The actress described how emotional it felt to complete her performance and find her loved ones waiting to embrace her. Calling it a dream come true, Nora said she had worked her entire life for this moment and struggled to find words that could fully capture the feeling of having her closest supporters by her side on such a special occasion.

Nora also revealed that her mother, sister, and brother were present for the first time to watch her perform live. Adding to the significance of the event, her high-school teacher, childhood friends, and several close friends also attended the ceremony, making it a memorable celebration of both her personal and professional journey.

Although she mentioned that there were a few people she wished could have been there, Nora expressed immense gratitude for the love and support she received. Her heartfelt post quickly resonated with fans, who praised her dedication, perseverance, and the inspiring journey that led her to perform on one of the world's biggest sporting stages.