'It Was So Emotional': Nora Fatehi Heartbroken After Watching Morocco Lose 2-0 To France In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final | Video

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was left emotional after Morocco's inspiring FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to an end with a 2-0 defeat against France in the quarter-finals. The actress, who was present at the stadium to cheer for the Atlas Lions, shared an emotional video on social media shortly after the final whistle. Her heartfelt post captured the mood of thousands of Moroccan fans as they bid farewell to their team's remarkable World Cup journey.

Nora, who has Moroccan roots, has been one of the team's most passionate celebrity supporters throughout the tournament. She travelled to witness the crucial clash against France, hoping to see Morocco continue their dream run. However, the French side proved too strong, ending Morocco's hopes of reaching the semi-finals despite another spirited display from the Atlas Lions.

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Following the match, Nora posted a video from inside the stadium showing emotional scenes among the Moroccan supporters. Along with the clip, she said, "It was so emotional," expressing her feelings after witnessing the heartbreaking defeat firsthand. The actress also applauded the players for their commitment and resilience throughout the competition.

Morocco had enjoyed a memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, overcoming several tough opponents to reach the quarter-finals. Their performances won admiration from football fans across the globe, and the team once again showcased its growing strength on the international stage before falling to France.

Although the result ended Morocco's World Cup dream, the players received immense appreciation from their supporters, who celebrated their historic run despite the defeat. Nora's emotional tribute resonated with fans online, with many praising both the actress and the Moroccan team for their passion, pride and unforgettable journey in the tournament.