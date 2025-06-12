 'It Was Hard & Lonely': KL Rahul Shares Special Message For Karun Nair On India Comeback Ahead Of England Series; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'It Was Hard & Lonely': KL Rahul Shares Special Message For Karun Nair On India Comeback Ahead Of England Series; Video

'It Was Hard & Lonely': KL Rahul Shares Special Message For Karun Nair On India Comeback Ahead Of England Series; Video

The middle-order batsman returns to the national team after seven years, after scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

As Team India prepares toi face England in five match test series, all eyes will be on 'Comeback Man' Karun Nair. The middle order batsman returns to the national team after seven years after scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket. As he prepares to cement his place in the test tem, Nair's friend and Karnataka teammate KL Rahul has a special message.

Speaking to BCCI TV, Rahul said, " I have known him for a very long time and the months that he spent here in UK playing cricket and how hard and lonely was it for him to be able to do all of that and be able to make a comeback to the Indian team i think it is special for him and his family and friends like us who have seen his journey and hopefully his experience and learning from playing county cricket will keep him in good stead when he plays test here".

Karun Nair's return to the Test squad

Nair’s comeback to the Test squad is a result of a brilliant domestic performance with the bat. Following a difficult few years with Karnataka, where opportunities became limited, he made a bold move to Vidarbha ahead of the 2023–24 season. That switch proved crucial. In his debut season with Vidarbha, he scored 690 runs in 10 matches. He then followed it up with an even stronger 2024–25 Ranji Trophy campaign, where he amassed 863 runs in nine matches at an average of 54.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Payal Ghosh's College Friend Preity Chatterjee Passes Away; Actress Says, 'I Can't Believe She Is No More'
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For Successful Review; Video
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
VIDEO: Congress MLA Nana Patole Sparks Row Over 'Operation Sindoor' Remark, Compares Indian Army Strike To ‘Video Game’
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty

His century in the Ranji final against Kerala helped Vidarbha lift their third Ranji Trophy title. His purple patch wasn’t limited to the Indian domestic circuit. Nair also impressed in the 2024 County Championship, scoring 487 runs in seven games at an average of 48.70, including a double century (202*).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For...

WTC Final 2025: Pat Cummins Collides With Kyle Verryenne & Falls But Quickly Gets Up To Signal For...

Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba...

Flying Marnus Labuschagne! Aussie Batter Takes A Blinder On Day 2 Of WTC 2025 Final To Remove Temba...

Reports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026

Reports: New Zealand To Tour India For 3 ODIs & 5 T20Is In January 2026

Cricketing Fraternity Express Their Condolences As Air India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad Carrying...

Cricketing Fraternity Express Their Condolences As Air India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad Carrying...

Leroy Sane Receives Warm Welcome In Istanbul From Galatasaray Fans Ahead Of His Move From Bayern...

Leroy Sane Receives Warm Welcome In Istanbul From Galatasaray Fans Ahead Of His Move From Bayern...