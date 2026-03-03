'It Takes A Lot Of Character...': Gautam Gambhir's Heartfelt Message To Rinku Singh After His Father's Death Wins Heart; Video

BCCI/Rinku Singh/X/Instagram

Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has extended a deeply touching message to Rinku Singh following the sad passing of Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh. Rinku’s father, a constant source of support throughout his son’s cricketing journey, passed away after a prolonged illness. In the wake of this personal loss, Gambhir acknowledged Rinku’s strength and character, emphasising how challenging it must be to balance grief with professional responsibilities.

In his message, Gambhir stressed that it “takes a lot of character” to continue representing one’s country while carrying the weight of such personal loss. His words resonated with many fans, highlighting the human side of athletes who often face immense emotional pressure in public view.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The cricket community has rallied around Rinku during this difficult time, with former players and current teammates offering their condolences and support. Rinku briefly left the team to attend his father’s funeral, returning swiftly to rejoin the squad for crucial matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a testament to his dedication and the profound respect he holds for his sport and nation amid personal hardship.