'It Is Bonkers!': R. Ashwin Slams David Miller's 'Brain Fade' Moment After Costly Final-Over Blunder In DC vs GT IPL 2026 Match; Video

R. Ashwin/IPL/YouTube/X

In a dramatic Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, former Indian cricketer R. Ashwin did not hold back in criticising David Miller for a moment he described as a glaring lapse in judgement that changed the course of the match.

The game came down to the final over in New Delhi, with Delhi needing just two runs from the last two deliveries. Instead of taking a simple single on the penultimate ball, a move that would have put the team in a strong position to tie or win, Miller hesitated and refused it, opting to keep strike for a boundary hit. The decision backfired. On the final delivery, Miller failed to score, and a direct hit run‑out ended Delhi’s chase, handing Gujarat a narrow one‑run victory.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting sharply to what he called a baffling choice, Ashwin said, “I was thinking about what David Miller was doing. If I were Kuldeep, I would have literally pushed him to the other end and run! I just can’t understand it; it’s beyond me, it is bonkers.” His comments captured widespread fan frustration at Miller’s pivotal decision.

The exchange, blending cricket analysis with a hint of disbelief, highlights how a single split‑second choice in T20 cricket can swing the result and fan sentiment, especially in tightly fought contests where margins are razor‑thin.

'Bro Went For A Beard Implant': Fans Claim Shubman Gill 'Ghosted' RR Match To Fix His New Look Amid IPL 2026 Season

Shubman Gill’s return to the playing XI for Gujarat Titans in their clash against Delhi Capitals during the Indian Premier League 2026 has sparked a wave of humorous yet speculative reactions online, with one particular comment going viral across social media platforms.

After missing the previous game due to what was officially described as a muscle spasm, Gill was back in action and was spotted with a noticeably fuller beard during the toss. The change in his appearance did not go unnoticed, and fans quickly began sharing their theories online, many of them in a light-hearted tone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One user on X summed up the mood with a viral comment that read, “Bro went for a beard implant and ghosted the last game, priorities clear.” The remark struck a chord with fans, gaining traction for its witty take on the situation and further fueling the ongoing speculation.

While such reactions have added an element of humor to the discussion, there is no official confirmation supporting the beard implant theory. Neither Gill nor the Gujarat Titans management has addressed these claims, and the original reason for his absence remains a minor fitness concern as stated earlier.

The incident reflects how quickly social media can turn a small visual detail into a trending narrative, blending humor, curiosity, and speculation. For now, the focus for Gill will be on his performances on the field, even as fans continue to enjoy and amplify the lighter side of the debate online.