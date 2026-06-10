'It Feels Really Bad...': Bharti Fulmali's Old Interview On 'Online Abuse' Goes Viral Ahead Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup | Video

Bharti Fulmali/Instagram

Indian cricketer Bharti Fulmali has found herself back in the spotlight after an old interview resurfaced on social media ahead of the upcoming ICC World T20 Cup. The clip has gone viral as discussions around mental health and online abuse in women’s cricket continue to grow.

In the resurfaced interview, Fulmali spoke candidly about the emotional toll of facing constant online criticism since her entry into the Women’s Premier League (WPL). She revealed that much of the abuse she has received has been personal, targeting her appearance and personality rather than her performances on the field.

“It feels really bad when people question you based on your looks and personality,” she said, highlighting the long-term impact of repeated negative commentary. Fulmali further explained that the experience has been ongoing for several years and has had a significant psychological impact. She noted that social media can often show a “dark side,” where players are subjected to harsh and unnecessary judgment beyond their sporting identity.

The viral clip has sparked renewed conversations among fans and analysts about the pressures faced by women athletes in the digital age, particularly those competing in high-profile leagues such as the WPL.

As India prepares for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the focus on player well-being has once again come into the spotlight, with Fulmali’s remarks serving as a reminder of the challenges athletes endure off the field as well as on it.