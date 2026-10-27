Istanbul Derby Explodes Into Chaos! Galatasaray And Fenerbahce Players Clash In Shocking Mass Brawl After 2-1 Thriller | Video

Galatasaray And Fenerbahce Players Clash In Shocking Mass Brawl | JeffFcb14/X

A heated Istanbul derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce descended into chaotic scenes after the final whistle, with players from both Turkish football giants involved in a mass brawl following Galatasaray’s 2-1 victory in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday, October 26. The confrontation overshadowed the result of one of Turkish football’s most fiercely contested rivalries.

The tensions escalated after the match as players from both teams became involved in the altercation. Stadium security and police personnel intervened to control the situation and prevent further escalation. The incident drew attention away from Galatasaray’s important victory over their city rivals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Galatasaray And Fenerbahce Players Clash In Shocking Mass Brawl

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen was the star of the contest, scoring twice in the first half to give the hosts a commanding advantage. The Nigerian forward found the net in the 29th and 44th minutes, helping Galatasaray take a 2-0 lead into the break and putting Fenerbahce under pressure.

Fenerbahce attempted to fight their way back into the contest after half-time, with Irfan Can Kahveci scoring in the 62nd minute to reduce the deficit. However, Galatasaray held firm in the closing stages to secure a 2-1 win and claim crucial points in the league. The result provided the hosts with a major boost, but the post-match confrontation quickly became the main talking point.

While Galatasaray celebrated their derby triumph, the mass brawl threatened to overshadow the action on the pitch, with further disciplinary consequences potentially following.