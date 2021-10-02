ISSF Junior World Championship: Gold for women, men bag bronze

Lima: Indian shooters claimed the gold medal in the women's skeet team event and the bronze in the men's team finals of the ISSF Junior World Championship here on Saturday.

The trio of Areeba Khan, Raiza Dhillon and Ganemat Sekhon finished at the top of the podium in the women's event after shooting an aggregate score of six.

In the gold medal round, the Indian women were pitted against the Italian team of Damiana Paolacci, Sara Bongini and Giada Longhi.

In the men's section, the Indian team of Rajveer Gill, Ayush Rudraraju and Abhay Singh Sekhon won the bronze medal after prevailing over Turkey's Ali Can Arabaci, Ahmet Baran and Muhammet Seyhun Kaya 6-0, the same's scoreline as the women's gold medal contest.

A day earlier, rising Indian woman skeet shooter Sekhon had won the silver medal in the tournament's individual women's skeet competition.

The Chandigarh shooter, who picked up her first senior ISSF World Cup stage medals in New Delhi earlier this year, went down in a shoot-off to American Alisha Fayth Layne, after both were tied on 46 hits in the 60-shot final. In the men's individual skeet none of the three Indians in the fray, Rajveer Gill, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Ayush Rudraraju, could make it to the six-man finals but they shone in the team event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 10:09 PM IST