Israel-Iran War: Zimbabwe Team Finally Leaves India After Travel Disruptions Following ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Exit

Zimbabwe cricket team. | (Credits: X)

Mumbai, March 4: The Zimbabwe National Cricket Team on Thursday started its journey back home after being stranded in India following their exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Their travel plans were disrupted due to the ongoing regional war situation, which caused flight and travelling issues for several teams.

Team Stranded Due To Travel Disruptions

According to Zimbabwe Cricket, the team faced delays in leaving India because of disrupted flight routes and limited travelling options. After discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC), alternative travel arrangements were made to ensure the players and the staff could safely return home.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Players Returning in Batches

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed that the team will return to Harare in batches due to limited flight availability and revised travel routes.

The first group of players departed India on Wednesday, while the remaining members of the squad are expected to leave on Friday afternoon.

ICC Helps Arrange Travel

Officials said the ICC worked with airlines and travel authorities to organise new routes after the original transit plans were affected. The arrangements were made to ensure the team's safe departure after the tournament.

Zimbabwe had already been eliminated from the T20 World Cup before the travel issues occurred. Despite the unexpected delay, the board confirmed that all players and staff are safe and on their way back home.

Zimbabwe Cricket Issues Statement

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions.

Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches.

The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon.

Further updates will be issued if necessary.