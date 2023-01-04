ISL: Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham signs two-year contract extension till 2025

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham has signed a two-year contract extension at the club, the Indian Super League club announced on Wednesday. “Having put pen to paper on a two-year extension, the Islanders’ Head Coach reiterated his commitment to the club until the end of the 2024-25 season,” the club said in an official statement.

Buckingham has been part of the City football group that owns Premier League club Manchester City and a host of other across Asia, Australia, USA, and Europe. He was an assistant coach at Melbourne City and took the reign sof the the islanders only weeks before the start of the 2021-22 league season.

The 37 year old has incorportated the principles of attractive and attacking football in the the club and since taking over they narrowly missed out on the ISL playoffs last season.

“It gives me great pleasure to continue my time here at Mumbai City Football Club. When I came in 15 months ago, it was a new challenge for me but from the very first day, the Club, the staff and the players have trusted me and supported me so well – I cannot thank them enough,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham's Mumbai City had a dream run at the 2022 AFC Champions League. The club became the first Indian club to win two games at Asia's premier club competition. The islanders finished an unprecendented second place in the Group Stage, narrowly missing out qualification to the knockout stages.

Since arriving at Mumbai City, Buckingham has gone on to become the longest-serving Head Coach in the history of the Club. Having managed 45 games so far across all competitions, he has won 24 of the 45 – a 53.33%-win percentage - with Mumbai City scoring 95 goals at an average of 2.1 goals per game during his tenure.

The club currently sit top the table with 30 points, two above second place and defending champions Hyderabad FC