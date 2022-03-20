ISL: Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters FC on penalties to clinch first title

Goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani made some crucial saves as Hyderabad FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 on penalties to claim their first ISL title in Goa on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters took the lead via Rahul KP in the 68th minute. Sahil Tavora (87th min) scored the equaliser for Hyderabad to take the match into extra-time.

Despite some close action, both teams failed to break the deadlock as the match went into penalties.

In the shootout, Kattimani pulled off three heroic saves to help his team to glory.

Watch Hyderabad FC's winning penalty

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:35 PM IST