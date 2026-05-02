ISL 2025-26: SC Delhi And Punjab FC Share Points After Goalless Draw In New Delhi

Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC settled for a point each after a scoreless ISL clash in New Delhi | File Photo

New Delhi, May 2: Sporting Club Delhi and Punjab FC could not capitalise on their chances as they played out a goalless draw in Match 73 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Shers remained in seventh place with 15 points from nine matches, while SC Delhi moved one place to tenth in the table with 10 points from 10 matches.

Punjab dominate first half

Punjab FC showed strong attacking intent in the opening phase of the first half, with Nsungusi Effiong, Bede Osuji, Dani Ramírez and Manglenthang Kipgen linking up effectively in the final third. The quartet combined well around the opposition box and troubled the defence with their movement and interplay.

The first real chance fell to Kipgen, whose low shot from the edge of the box was saved by goalkeeper Nora Fernandes. Soon after, Osuji and Ramírez combined well on the left flank with a series of quick passes before the former delivered a cross aimed at Effiong inside the box, only for the goalkeeper to intercept it.

Moments later, Bijoy Varghese rose highest to direct a corner towards goal, but his effort was kept out by a combination of the goalkeeper and centre-back Rafael Ribeiro.

The Shers continued their attacking approach, forcing SC Delhi to defend deep while looking to create chances on the counter-attack. Ricky Shabong and Pramveer Singh both came close to scoring after the half-hour mark, but their efforts narrowly missed the target.

Hosts miss golden chance

Despite Punjab’s dominance, the best chance of the first half fell to the home side in stoppage time. Lamgoulen Semkholun delivered a cross into the box which was deflected into the path of Matija Babovic, who was completely unmarked near the edge of the six-yard area. With only the goalkeeper to beat, the Serbian blazed his effort over the crossbar, squandering a golden opportunity to give his side the lead.

The home side made a brighter start to the second half, showing greater control in the opposition half and looking more threatening in attack. Sourav came close to scoring before the hour mark after a mazy run that saw him beat three defenders, but the winger’s left-footed effort was acrobatically saved by Punjab goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh.

Moments later, Joseph Sunny squandered a golden opportunity for the home side. The striker latched onto a pass from Abdul Halik Hudu and, with Arshdeep rushing off his line, attempted to chip the goalkeeper, only to see his effort sail over the crossbar.

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Defences hold firm

The home side’s defence kept the visitors’ attack under control with a disciplined display, especially Rafael Ribeiro, who did well to keep Effiong quiet for large parts of the half. Despite that, the striker was involved in Punjab’s best chance of the second period, cleverly back-heeling a low pass from Khaimingthang Lhungdim into the path of the onrushing Ramírez. The midfielder shifted the ball onto his favoured left foot but blasted his effort over the bar.

Both teams could not create any more chances as they settled for a point each.