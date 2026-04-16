ISL 2025-26: Lalrinzuala’s Late Goal Secures 1-1 Draw For NorthEast United Against Kerala Blasters

NorthEast United’s Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia nets a late equaliser to deny Kerala Blasters full points in Kochi clash | File Photo

Kochi, Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia struck late once again to rescue a point for NorthEast United as they played out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Kerala Blasters had taken the lead in the first half through an own goal by Andy Rodríguez.

Standings and key performer

The point saw Kerala Blasters remain 13th in the standings with five points from nine matches, while NorthEast United held on to 10th place with seven points from eight games. Fallou Ndiaye was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Team changes and line-ups

Kerala Blasters head coach Ashley Westwood made two changes to his starting lineup, with Hormipam Ruivah coming into defence in place of Matías Hernández, while Moroccan midfielder Karim Benarif was handed his first start of the season, replacing Ebindas Yesudasan.

Meanwhile, Juan Pedro Benali, seeking a response after the previous defeat, made multiple changes to his side. Asheer Akhtar and Redeem Tlang returned in defence in place of Dinesh Singh and the injured Miguel Zabaco, while Jairo Samperio and Mohammed Ashraf A.K., making his first ISL start, came into midfield, replacing Macarton Luis Nickson and Ankith Padmanabhan.

NorthEast’s early attacking intent

NorthEast United looked to utilise the pace of Jithin M.S. down the right flank, frequently playing long balls in behind the Kerala Blasters defence. Their most threatening moves in the first half came from that side, with Bekey Oram and Redeem Tlang also combining well with Jithin in attack.

The first real chance of the match fell to the visitors from a corner, as Andy Rodríguez peeled away from his marker and rose highest, only to see his header sail over the crossbar. Moments later, Bekey tried his luck from distance, but his effort, which briefly threatened to trouble Arsh Anwer Shaikh, drifted well wide of the goal.

Blasters grow into the game

The home side gradually grew into the game, with Vibin Mohanan dictating play in midfield and often finding himself in acres of space. The local boy picked out Kevin Yoke with a well-placed pass, but the winger cut inside and fired his effort over the crossbar, marking their first real chance of the match.

The best chance for the Blasters in the first half came from a well-worked set-piece routine. Vibin played a short corner to Karim Benarif, who cleverly returned the ball with a backheel. Vibin then picked out Freddy Lallawmawma unmarked near the penalty spot, but the midfielder saw his shot go above the crossbar.

Missed opportunities at both ends

At the other end, Parthib Gogoi had two glorious opportunities to put his side ahead. Bekey Oram played him through on goal, but under pressure from Fallou Ndiaye, the striker scuffed his effort wide. Moments later, Parthib made another intelligent run into the box to meet a cross from Jithin, but once again failed to trouble the goalkeeper, sending his shot wide of the post.

Kerala Blasters took the lead just before half-time from a chaotic sequence that resulted in an own goal. Another set-piece routine saw Vibin deliver a cross after a couple of deft passes. Fallou Ndiaye’s initial header was blocked by Asheer before it could reach the goalkeeper, and his acrobatic follow-up, which was on target, was cleared off the line by Parthib. However, the clearance struck Andy Rodríguez and rolled into the net, with goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh wrong-footed while attempting to react to the earlier effort.

Second-half pressure and near misses

NorthEast United made an aggressive start to the second half, committing numbers forward, with Jithin and Parthib involved in almost every attacking move. Parthib once again failed to capitalise on a half-chance from a corner and almost saw his side punished at the other end.

He couldn’t connect properly at the back post, allowing the Blasters’ defence to clear the danger. Buanthanglun Samte brought the ball under control, but was quickly dispossessed by Kevin Yoke, who drove unchallenged into the box, only to see his effort tipped onto the post by Gurmeet Singh.

Parthib turned provider this time, slipping a well-timed pass into the path of Jairo Samperio. The forward found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but his effort was well saved by Arsh Shaikh.

The visitors continued to find space in the opposition half and deliver threatening balls into the box but failed to capitalise, with Fallou Ndiaye putting in a commanding performance at the heart of the defence through a series of crucial clearances and interventions.

Late drama seals the draw

Juan Pedro Benali’s introduction of fresh legs proved decisive as NorthEast United found an equaliser just two minutes from the end of regulation time. Macarton Luis attempted to pick out Ankith Padmanabhan with a long ball from the halfway line, but the goalkeeper rushed out of his box to make a headed clearance.

With the goalkeeper out of position, substitute Robin Yadav collected the loose ball and attempted a lob towards goal. The effort bounced just before the line and struck the crossbar, rebounding back into play, where Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia reacted quickest to tap it into the empty net for another late equaliser.

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The visitors nearly snatched a winner in stoppage time when Freddy’s attempted clearance from a corner struck the post, narrowly avoiding another own-goal scare late in the game.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a point apiece.