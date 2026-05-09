ISL 2025-26: FC Goa Hold Mohun Bagan Super Giant To 1-1 Draw In Margao

FC Goa players celebrate after Ronney Willson Kharbudon scored the equaliser against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Margao | File Photo

Margao, May 9, 2026: FC Goa and Mohun Bagan Super Giant played out a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League 2025-26 encounter at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

Jamie MacLaren opened the scoring for the visitors early in the second half, but substitute Ronney Willson Kharbudon struck back shortly after to rescue a crucial point for the Gaurs.

Both teams share points in tactical battle

Both heavyweights shared the spoils in a fascinating tactical battle, with the Mariners dominating possession and the hosts thriving on swift counter-attacks.

FC Goa goalkeeper Bob Jackson was deservedly awarded the Player of the Match for his outstanding and confident performance between the sticks.

Mohun Bagan SG moved to second in the table with 21 points from 10 matches, while FC Goa remain fourth with 20 points.

The dropped points mean East Bengal FC remain top of the table.

Mohun Bagan dominate early exchanges

The match began with Mohun Bagan Super Giant attacking from right to left, immediately dictating the tempo and monopolising the ball in the opening exchanges.

A wary start saw the visitors' Robson flagged offside in the third minute, before Lalengmawia Ralte fizzed an early strike just over the crossbar.

Despite seeing very little of the ball, FC Goa maintained a highly compact defensive shape to frustrate the visitors, with 21-year-old goalkeeper Bob Jackson looking extremely confident early on.

Hosts remain compact in defence

Mohun Bagan Super Giant continued to dominate possession early on, establishing themselves as favourites against a Gaurs side happy to sit deep.

Liston Colaco and Jamie MacLaren combined down the right flank in the 10th minute, but the latter's cutback found no takers inside the penalty box.

Soon after, Abdul Rabeeh decided to take the game into his own hands in the 12th minute, showcasing his individual brilliance by twisting and turning past multiple defenders in white before taking a slightly heavy final touch that allowed Vishal Kaith to collect the ball.

Goalless first half despite attacking intent

In the 19th minute, Tom Aldred met a corner delivery with a header, but Ayush Chhetri comfortably headed it away to safety.

High-intensity action continued as Liston Colaco tried his luck in the 22nd minute from the edge of the box, but his effort hit Sandesh Jhingan straight in the face as he attempted to curl it around the towering centre-back.

As the rain slowly intensified in Goa around the 28th minute, a more measured approach took over, with nothing to separate the two sides.

Robson smashed a cross-cum-shot from the right flank in the 31st minute that flew past a diving Bob Jackson but found no takers.

The Mariners controlled the midfield but struggled to penetrate FC Goa's resolute backline, managing their first shot on target in the 35th minute through Tekcham Singh.

The Green & Maroon Brigade kept attacking as Colaco came close again in the 37th minute, taking a touch and turning before curling a tame effort just past the far post.

FC Goa ended the half on the front foot, with Muhammed Nemil and Sangwan whipping in crosses while Udanta Singh attempted to shimmy into the box from the left flank.

However, they were unable to break through and went into half-time with the score at 0-0.

MacLaren opens scoring for visitors

Seeking a breakthrough after failing to truly threaten the young Goan keeper, the visitors made a double substitution at half-time, bringing on Jason Cummings and Manvir Singh to inject fresh attacking impetus.

The changes immediately paid dividends, with Cummings letting one fly from a tight angle in the 50th minute, but Bob Jackson raised his arm to make a confident stop.

At the other end, Pol Moreno unleashed a grounded effort in the 53rd minute that took a slight deflection before being stopped by Aldred right in front of goal.

Five minutes later, the Mariners finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute following a defensive lapse.

Experienced defender Sandesh Jhingan failed to receive the ball, allowing it to roll into the path of a lurking Jamie MacLaren.

The forward calmly slotted the ball past Bob Jackson, who had come off his line but could not deny the attacker, giving Mohun Bagan Super Giant a 1-0 lead with his ninth goal of the season.

Kharbudon scores equaliser for FC Goa

In response to falling behind, FC Goa turned to their bench in the 61st minute, introducing Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Mohammad Yasir and Ronney Willson Kharbudon in a triple substitution.

The tactical switch proved to be an absolute masterstroke for the home side.

In the 67th minute, Dejan Dražić provided a precise assist for Kharbudon on the right flank, and the substitute made an instant impact in highly fortunate circumstances.

A cross from the 23-year-old floated unexpectedly towards the goal, and a back-tracking Vishal Kaith could not reach the ball as it found the back of the net.

The strike gave Kharbudon his first ISL goal and levelled the score at 1-1.

Both teams push for late winner

The equaliser shifted the momentum, and FC Goa began to create more dangerous opportunities despite their lack of overall possession.

In the 71st minute, Cummings was presented with a pass on a silver platter, but the Australian got underneath the ball and sent it into the stands instead of steering it into the far corner.

With the game opening up, Colaco went on a marauding run in the 75th minute to burst into the box, but Jhingan extended his right leg to block him and concede a corner, which ultimately proved unfruitful.

FC Goa threatened again in the 78th minute when Rabeeh sent a probing cross into the box from the right, but it was too far for Yasir.

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Udanta Singh forced a save from the visitors' goalkeeper in the 81st minute, while Manvir Singh registered a late effort for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 84th minute as both sides pushed for a winner.

Deep into stoppage time, Dražić was just inches away from tapping a perfect cross into the back of the net to seal the win for the Gaurs, but he missed, and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.