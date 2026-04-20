ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC Aim To Build Momentum Against Mohammedan SC At Home

Chennaiyin FC prepare to host Mohammedan SC as both teams seek crucial points in ISL clash | File Photo

Chennai, Monday, April 20, 2026: Chennaiyin FC will aim to build momentum when they host Mohammedan Sporting Club in Indian Super League 2025-26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, April 20, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 19:30 IST.

The fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2.

Chennaiyin seek to climb standings

The Marina Machans come into the contest on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Delhi, a result that helped them snap a three-match winless run that included a draw against FC Goa and defeats to Inter Kashi and East Bengal.

That outcome has provided a timely lift for Chennaiyin, who are currently placed 10th with eight points from as many matches and could move up to ninth with another positive result.

While they have shown encouraging attacking intent in recent outings, Chennaiyin have scored six goals so far this season, the second-lowest tally in the league, and will look to improve their efficiency in the final third.

In that context, Irfan Yadwad, Chennaiyin’s leading scorer this season with two goals, is likely to be a key figure in attack, given his pace, movement, and ability to find space behind defensive lines.

Coach emphasises adaptation and improvement

Providing insight into the team’s evolving approach, assistant coach Anthony Fernandes said, “In previous home matches, like the one against East Bengal, we performed well in terms of possession and chance creation. We are currently in a process of adapting to a slightly different playing style than what the coach refers to as ‘progressive possession.’

These changes take time, and while results may not always reflect the effort immediately, it’s part of the transition. That said, we cannot use that as an excuse. We must capitalise on our home advantage and aim to improve in every match. We are putting in our best effort to get better results going forward.”

Injury concern over Farukh Choudhary

Meanwhile, defender Laldinliana Renthlei provided an update on Farukh Choudhary’s availability after the forward suffered a niggle in his last match against Sporting Club Delhi, where he scored the winner.

“Farukh is currently around 50-50. He was undergoing rehabilitation even today. A final decision will be made tomorrow after his fitness test,” said Renthlei.

Mohammedan SC seek first win

Mohammedan SC, meanwhile, will be keen to build on the positives from their last outing, a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC that saw them register their first point of the campaign.

The Kolkata club are yet to record a win this season and currently have one point from eight matches. They will be aiming to build greater consistency under the guidance of head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo.

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, Wadoo said, “It will be a difficult match. Chennaiyin is a very good team with quality foreign and Indian players, including some national team players. Playing at their home makes it even more challenging. But we don’t have any option, we need points. We will give our best and continue the effort we’ve shown in the last few matches.”

Focus on attack and defence balance

The Kolkata-based side have scored four goals so far and will look to enhance its attacking output, while also seeking improved defensive organisation after conceding 21 goals in eight matches this season, an average of 2.62 goals per game.

Attacker Thokchom Adison Singh, who scored in Mohammedan’s 1-1 draw against Odisha, highlighted a positive shift in morale within the camp following the last result: “The atmosphere is very good. Everyone is motivated, much better than before. Personally, I feel fresh and confident after scoring.”

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With Thokchom leading the line, alongside experienced defender Hira Mondal and midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Mohammedan will hope to cause an upset in Chennai.

The fixture offers both sides an opportunity to build continuity in their performances while adding valuable points to their tally.