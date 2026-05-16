ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC End Campaign With 2-1 Win Over Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru FC players celebrate after securing a late victory against Chennaiyin FC in their final ISL 2025-26 league match | File Photo

Chennai, May 16: Bengaluru FC signed off their Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Ryan Williams and Serto Worneilen Kom scored for the Blues, while Daniel Chima Chukwu found the net for the hosts in the first half.

The result provisionally moves Bengaluru FC to the top of the table with 23 points from 13 matches, while Chennaiyin FC conclude their league campaign in 13th place with nine points.

Blues dominate early exchanges

The Blues made a bright and assertive start, pushing Chennaiyin deep into their own half and dictating the early rhythm of the contest.

Within two minutes, Braian Sánchez drove into the box and tested Mohammad Nawaz with a low effort aimed towards the far corner. The shot lacked sufficient power, allowing the Chennaiyin goalkeeper to gather comfortably.

The visitors maintained sustained pressure, with Williams and F. Lalremtluanga repeatedly finding space behind the Chennaiyin back line and delivering dangerous crosses for Soham Varshneya inside the box.

In the 10th minute, Varshneya cut in from the right after beating Chennaiyin captain Mandar Rao Dessai and attempted a curling effort towards goal, which only found the side-netting.

Chennaiyin’s first meaningful attacking move came in the 12th minute when Irfan Yadwad broke into the box from the right, but from a tight angle, his attempt sailed high and wide.

Bengaluru FC continued to look more threatening in open play. In the 19th minute, Sánchez released a precise crossfield diagonal towards Varshneya, who drove into the box and forced a crucial touch from Nawaz to divert the ball out for a corner.

The clearest chance of the opening half for Bengaluru arrived in the 29th minute. Varshneya displayed awareness to thread a pass into Williams inside the box, but PC Laldinpuia produced a timely sliding intervention to block the attempt.

Chennaiyin strike against the run of play

Despite Bengaluru’s pressure, it was Chennaiyin who struck first in the 34th minute against the run of play. A well-constructed counterattack saw Maheson Singh Tongbram release Mandar down the left, who then delivered a precise cutback into the centre. Chukwu arrived to finish from close range into an open net, giving the hosts the lead.

Bengaluru responded positively and continued to probe. In the 39th minute, Lalremtluanga’s effort from inside the box took a deflection off Ankit Mukherjee and went behind for a corner, with the deflection carrying real danger.

The equaliser arrived in the 43rd minute. Lalremtluanga found space in the final third and slipped a composed pass into Williams inside the box, who finished confidently into the far corner to mark his 50th ISL appearance in style.

Late strike seals Bengaluru victory

The Blues continued to control proceedings after the restart and almost found the breakthrough within two minutes of the second half. Sánchez delivered an inviting corner towards the far post where Rahul Bheke had drifted into space unmarked, but the defender could not keep his effort on target.

Much like the opening period, Bengaluru dominated possession and territory in large spells but struggled to carve open a disciplined Chennaiyin backline that remained compact and organised throughout.

Bengaluru came close to finding the net again in the 65th minute through a flowing move down the right flank. Williams produced a strong run into the box before cutting the ball back towards Sánchez in space. The midfielder struck the effort first-time from close range, but Nawaz produced an outstanding save to deny the Spaniard from point-blank range.

As the contest entered its closing stages, the match increasingly developed into a midfield battle. Bengaluru continued to push forward with deliveries into the box, though without creating sustained danger, while Chennaiyin largely adopted a defensive approach and looked to threaten on the counterattack.

Also Watch:

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 89th minute, and it proved decisive. Williams once again drove down the right flank before delivering a cutback into the centre for Lalremtluanga, whose first-time strike was blocked inside a crowded penalty area. The rebound, however, fell kindly for Worneilen on the right side, who marked his ISL debut with a late winner to hand Bengaluru a hard-fought victory.