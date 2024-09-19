ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Preview, Where To Watch The Match In India

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC in ISL 2023/24 season | Image: X

After beating East Bengal in their first match of the Indian Super League 2024/25 season, Bengaluru FC will look to make it two wins out of two as they are set to face Hyderabad FC on Thursday, September 19.

Vinith Venkatesh scored for Bengaluru FC in their ISL season opener against East Bengal FC last week and will look to find back of the net yet again.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC are yet to play a game in the ISL. The buildup to the season was not a great one as they lost 0-1 to Sreenidi Deccan in a club-friendly. So far both clubs have squared off 10 times in the ISL. Bengaluru have won twice with Hyderabad winning the fixture four times. The remaining four matches have ended in a draw.

Having finished in last place the previous season, Hyderabad FC will be desperately aiming to begin their ISL campaign on a promising note.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details about When and where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match in India

Where is the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match talking place?

The Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match is set to played at Sree Krantiveera Stadium in Bengaluru

How to watch live broadcast of the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad FC will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India.

Where to watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Online?

Fans can enjoy the live streaming of Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC game on the JioCinema app and website.