Ishan Kishan's Hilarious Bowling Action Mimicry Leaves Virat Kohli & Others In Splits Inside Team India's Dugout | Video

Ishan Kishan's Hilarious Bowling Action Mimicry Leaves Virat Kohli & Others In Splits | VedPrak7771720/X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan provided a hilarious moment inside the Indian team's dugout after he was spotted mimicking a bowling action, leaving Virat Kohli and the support staff in splits.

In a video that has caught the attention of cricket fans, Kishan can be seen imitating someone's bowling action inside the dugout. His animated movements and amusing imitation quickly grabbed the attention of those sitting around him.

Ishan Kishan's Hilarious Bowling Action Mimicry Leaves Virat Kohli & Others In Splits

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Virat Kohli, who was also present in the dugout, watched Kishan's entertaining act alongside the team support staff. The group could not control their laughter as the left-handed batter continued his hilarious imitation.

The light-hearted moment offered a glimpse into the fun atmosphere within the Indian dressing room, with players and support staff sharing a laugh away from the pressure of international cricket.

Kishan has often grabbed attention for his energetic personality and entertaining presence around teammates. This latest clip has provided another glimpse of the camaraderie within the Indian camp.

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