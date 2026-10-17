Ishan Kishan Shares Warm Moment With ICC Chairman Jay Shah During Indian Contingent's Meeting With PM Modi | Video

Ishan Kishan Shares Warm Moment With ICC Chairman Jay Shah | AyushCricket32/X

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan shared a warm moment with International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah in New Delhi as members of the Indian contingent met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video from the gathering captured Shah placing his arm around Kishan's shoulder, creating a friendly moment that stood out during the meeting.

The interaction between Kishan and Shah reflected the informal exchanges that accompanied the high-profile gathering. The meeting brought together Indian athletes and officials, providing an opportunity for the contingent to interact with the Prime Minister and share their experiences and achievements on the sporting stage.

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Ishan Kishan Shares Warm Moment With ICC Chairman Jay Shah

The meeting took place on October 15 at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in New Delhi, where Modi interacted with India's Asian Games 2026 participants following their campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The event recognised the athletes' performances, with India finishing fourth in the medal standings with 85 medals, including 21 golds.

Kishan's interaction with Shah added a cricket-related moment to the gathering, which was attended by prominent sports officials, including Indian Olympic Association President P. T. Usha and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The meeting also highlighted the achievements of India's athletes across various sporting disciplines at the continental event.