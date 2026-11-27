Ishan Kishan Offers Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Temple | PTI/X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan visited the revered Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, Jharkhand, on Friday, November 27, accompanied by his family members. The cricketer offered prayers at the famous shrine, seeking blessings for India's success in cricket, his personal ambitions and the well-being of his family.

Kishan arrived in Deoghar late on Thursday night along with his parents and other family members. The left-handed batter subsequently visited the temple on Friday morning, where he performed religious rituals and offered prayers to Baba Baidyanath. During his visit, he also sought blessings for the country's prosperity and success on the cricket field.

Ishan Kishan Offers Prayers At Baba Baidyanath Temple

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The wicketkeeper-batter shares a deep religious connection with the famous temple and has maintained his faith in Baba Baidyanath. Apart from praying for his cricketing ambitions, Kishan also offered prayers for the health, happiness and prosperity of his family members. His visit attracted attention from devotees and locals, with the Indian cricketer making a spiritual visit alongside his loved ones.

The Baba Baidyanath temple, located in Deoghar, is one of the 12 revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds immense religious significance among devotees. It attracts pilgrims from across the country throughout the year, particularly during the holy month of Shravan, when thousands of devotees visit the shrine to offer prayers.

Kishan's temple visit comes as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter continues to pursue his ambitions in international cricket. Known for his aggressive batting approach and ability to contribute behind the stumps, the Jharkhand-born cricketer will be hoping to translate his hard work into further opportunities for the national team.

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