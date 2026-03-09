Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya Dance In Front Of Aditi Hundia & Mahieka Sharma At Narendra Modi Stadium | VIDEO

India clinched a historic 3rd T20 World Cup title with a stunning victory over New Zealand on Sunday. Celebrations ran wild at the Narendra Modi Stadium as the Men in Blue created history. During the celebrations, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were seen dancing around with the tri-colour, with girlfriends Aditi Hundia and Mahieka Sharma watching.

In a viral video, Hardik and Ishan can be seen dancing around in a circle with both Aditi and Mahieka watching. The two Indian stars performed a fusion of a garba-bhangra mix in a video which has since gone viral.

Ishan and Hardik both played crucial parts in India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph.