Ishan Kishan Begins Speech With 'Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem' At Afghanistan Cricket Board's Special Dinner Event Organised For Indian Cricket Team | Video

Ishan Kishan Begins Speech With 'Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem' At Afghanistan Cricket Board's Special Dinner Event | ANI/X

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan began his speech with “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem” at the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s special dinner event organised for the Indian cricket team. The wicketkeeper-batter went on to praise Afghanistan’s players, highlighting the strong bond shared by cricketers from both teams through their IPL experiences.

Speaking at the event, Kishan said it was always enjoyable playing against Afghanistan, while acknowledging the quality of the players both on and off the field. “It is always enjoyable playing against them (Afghanistan) because many of us have also played together in the IPL, and we know what wonderful human beings they are,” he said.

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Ishan Kishan Begins Speech With 'Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem' At Afghanistan Cricket Board's Special Dinner Event

The Indian cricketer also emphasised the learning opportunities that come with playing alongside Afghanistan’s stars. Kishan specifically recalled his time with veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi at Mumbai Indians, revealing how the Afghan player helped him improve his batting.

“There is always something to learn from them. In particular, I played with Nabi Bhai at the Mumbai Indians, and he helped me a lot during batting sessions,” Kishan said. He added that Nabi would often share valuable insights into planning and strategy, particularly when facing different bowlers.

Kishan further praised Afghanistan’s hunger and determination, describing it as one of the team’s most impressive qualities. “One of the most impressive qualities about the Afghanistan team is their hunger and determination. Whenever we play against them, you can see how eager they are to take wickets and compete at the highest level,” he said.

His remarks reflected the mutual respect between the two sides, with Kishan recognising Afghanistan’s competitive spirit and the valuable relationships forged through the IPL.